AviChina Boosts Stake in AVICOPTER for Future Growth

AviChina Industry & Technology Co. Ltd has announced a strategic acquisition to increase its stake in AVICOPTER to 50.90% by purchasing 2.34% of shares from Harbin Aircraft Industry Group Co., Ltd. This move aims to streamline the equity structure of their helicopter business, paving the way for future growth and development.

