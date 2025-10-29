Avi-Tech Holdings Corrects Revenue Figures in Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Avi-Tech Holdings Pte. Ltd. ( (SG:1R6) ) has issued an update.

Avi-Tech Holdings Limited has issued a correction to its Annual Report for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, noting a typographical error in the revenue figures. The corrected figures show that sales to major customers in the Engineering Services and Manufacturing and PCBA Services segments account for approximately 46% of the Group’s revenue, rather than the previously reported 36%. This correction highlights the significant contribution of these segments to the company’s overall revenue.

Avi-Tech Holdings Pte. Ltd. is a company based in Singapore, operating in the engineering services and manufacturing sectors. The company provides services including engineering and manufacturing, with a focus on serving major customers in these industries.

