Avenira Secures Major Investment from Hebang Biotechnology

Avenira Limited has secured a significant investment from its largest shareholder, Hebang Biotechnology, which includes a placement of A$7.567 million and an unsecured loan facility. This investment aims to accelerate the DSO Project, enhancing the value of Avenira’s Wonarah resource and demonstrating Hebang’s commitment to Avenira’s success.

More about Avenira Limited

Avenira Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the development and production of phosphate resources. Its primary market focus is on advancing its significant phosphate resource projects, such as the Wonarah project.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.98M

