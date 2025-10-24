Avenira Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Avenira Limited ( (AU:AEV) ) has issued an announcement.

Avenira Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 25, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to access meeting documents online, as hard copies will only be provided upon request. The company has outlined procedures for proxy voting and provided contact details for shareholder inquiries, emphasizing its commitment to transparent communication and efficient shareholder engagement.

More about Avenira Limited

Avenira Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: AEV) that operates in the mining industry. The company focuses on the exploration and development of mineral resources, aiming to enhance its market position through strategic initiatives and stakeholder engagement.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$34.07M

For a thorough assessment of AEV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue