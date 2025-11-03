Avecho Biotechnology Announces Quotation of 500 Million Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Avecho Biotechnology Limited ( (AU:AVE) ) has shared an announcement.

Avecho Biotechnology Limited has announced the issuance of 500,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code AVE. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and providing additional capital for its operations, thereby strengthening its position in the biotechnology sector.

Avecho Biotechnology Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative drug delivery systems. The company is known for its proprietary technology aimed at enhancing the delivery and efficacy of pharmaceuticals, primarily targeting the healthcare and pharmaceutical markets.

Current Market Cap: A$19.04M

