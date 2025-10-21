Avation PLC Launches US$1 Billion Global Note Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Avation ( (GB:AVAP) ) is now available.

Avation PLC has established a new US$1 billion global medium-term note programme through its subsidiary, Avation Group (S) Pte. Ltd., with HSBC and Wells Fargo Securities as initial dealers. This initiative aims to enhance Avation’s financial flexibility by allowing the issuance of notes in various currencies and interest rates, potentially strengthening its market position in the aircraft leasing industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AVAP) stock is a Hold with a £160.00 price target.

Avation PLC is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company headquartered in Singapore. It owns and manages a diverse fleet of widebody, narrowbody jet, and turboprop aircraft, leasing them to 16 airlines across 14 countries. The company’s fleet is fully leased and utilized, and it is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker AVAP.L.

Average Trading Volume: 139,754

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £104.5M

