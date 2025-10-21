Avation PLC Launches $1 Billion GMTN Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Avation ( (GB:AVAP) ) is now available.

Avation PLC has announced the establishment of a new US$1 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme, with an initial issuance of $300 million in senior notes due 2031. This move is aimed at refinancing existing senior notes due in 2026 and covering related transaction fees, potentially strengthening Avation’s financial position and offering flexibility in managing its leasing operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AVAP) stock is a Hold with a £160.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Avation stock, see the GB:AVAP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AVAP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AVAP is a Neutral.

Avation’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which shows significant challenges with profitability and high leverage. Technical analysis provides mixed signals, while valuation concerns due to negative earnings further weigh down the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:AVAP stock, click here.

More about Avation

Avation PLC is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company based in Singapore. The company manages a fleet of 33 aircraft, including turboprop, widebody, and narrowbody styles, leased to 16 airline customers across 14 countries in Europe and Asia. Avation is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker AVAP.L.

Average Trading Volume: 139,754

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £104.5M

Learn more about AVAP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue