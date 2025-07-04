Avation PLC Cancels Treasury Shares, Updates Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Avation ( (GB:AVAP) ) has shared an announcement.

Avation PLC has announced the cancellation of 8,361,500 ordinary shares held in treasury, resulting in a total of 66,588,757 ordinary shares in issue with no shares held in treasury. This change affects the total number of voting rights, which shareholders can use to determine their required notifications under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

GB:AVAP is a Outperform.

Avation’s overall stock score reflects a strong valuation and positive corporate developments, bolstered by technical momentum. While financial performance shows operational improvements, revenue volatility and leverage present risks. Continued strategic management and positive market positioning support future growth potential.

More about Avation

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company based in Singapore, specializing in owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft leased to airlines worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 182,950

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £104.5M

