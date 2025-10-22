Avation PLC Announces Interim Dividend Currency Exchange Rate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Avation ( (GB:AVAP) ).

Avation PLC has announced the currency exchange rate for its interim dividend payment, with shareholders receiving either 1.0 US cent per share or 0.749732 pence per share, depending on their currency election. The dividend will be distributed on 30 October 2025 to shareholders recorded by 17 October 2025, reflecting the company’s stable operations and commitment to shareholder returns.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AVAP is a Neutral.

Avation’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which highlights significant challenges with profitability and high leverage. Technical analysis provides a neutral outlook, while valuation metrics are weak due to negative earnings. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about Avation

Avation PLC is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company based in Singapore, managing a fleet of widebody, narrowbody jet, and turboprop aircraft leased to airlines worldwide. The company serves 15 commercial airlines across 14 countries and is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker AVAP.L.

Average Trading Volume: 167,203

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £104.5M

