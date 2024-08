Avante Logixx (TSE:XX) has released an update.

Avante Corp Inc., a leading provider of security solutions, has scheduled an investor webinar for August 19, 2024, where CEO Emmanuel Mounouchos and CFO Raj Kapoor will discuss fiscal first quarter results. The event aims to update shareholders and potential investors on the company’s performance and strategic direction.

