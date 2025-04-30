Avanos Medical Announces Executive Departure Agreement

An announcement from Avanos Medical ( (AVNS) ) is now available.

On April 28, 2025, Avanos Medical, Inc. and Michael C. Greiner entered into a Separation and Consulting Agreement, marking Mr. Greiner’s departure from the company. As part of the agreement, Mr. Greiner will receive a cash severance of $2,100,000, a prorated bonus for 2025, and coverage of his COBRA premiums for six months. Additionally, certain stock units granted to Mr. Greiner will vest immediately. He will also serve as an independent contractor until May 16, 2025, for which he will be compensated $50,000. The agreement includes a Full and Final Release of Claims and Covenant Not to Sue, ensuring a smooth transition and compliance with confidentiality and non-solicitation terms.

Spark’s Take on AVNS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AVNS is a Neutral.

Avanos Medical faces profitability and operational challenges despite revenue growth. Stable balance sheet and improved cash flow are positives, but technical indicators reflect a bearish outlook. Valuation is constrained by net losses. The new CEO brings optimism for strategic growth amid mixed earnings call results.

To see Spark’s full report on AVNS stock, click here.

More about Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on developing and providing innovative healthcare solutions. The company offers a range of medical devices and services aimed at improving patient outcomes and enhancing the quality of care.

YTD Price Performance: -19.77%

Average Trading Volume: 489,236

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $584.2M

Find detailed analytics on AVNS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue