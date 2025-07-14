Avalon GloboCare Secures Patent for CAR-T Technology

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Avalon GloboCare ( (ALBT) ) has shared an announcement.
On July 14, 2025, Avalon GloboCare announced the issuance of a standard patent by the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Department for its CAR-T and CAR-Natural Killer (NK) cell technology. This patent, co-developed with Arbele Limited, marks a significant milestone in Avalon’s global intellectual property strategy, providing 20 years of protection and reinforcing its competitive position in cell-based immunotherapy. The patented technology aims to enhance the efficacy of CAR-T and CAR-NK cells, addressing challenges in hematologic malignancies and improving immune response at tumor sites.
More about Avalon GloboCare
Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a developer of precision diagnostic consumer products and intellectual property in cellular therapy. The company markets the KetoAir™ breathalyzer device, registered as a Class I medical device with the U.S. FDA, and focuses on expanding its intellectual property portfolio. Avalon also owns and operates commercial real estate.
Average Trading Volume: 64,732
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: $5.44M
