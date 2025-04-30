AVADA Group Reports Positive Cash Flow Amid Seasonal Challenges

Avada Group Limited ( (AU:AVD) ) has provided an announcement.

AVADA Group Limited reported a seasonally low cash flow quarter but achieved positive operating cash flows, reflecting a successful cost reduction program and operational efficiencies. Despite challenges such as extraordinary rains in Queensland and a challenging New Zealand economy, the company continues to invest in capital improvements and expects improved revenues in the coming quarter due to delayed projects and increased activity.

AVADA Group Limited is a leading, independent Australian traffic management operator and ancillary service provider with an extensive network across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and New Zealand. The company serves government clients and major contractors in the civil infrastructure and maintenance sector.

