Aux Electric Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend Payment Plan for 2025-2027

Aux Electric Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2580) ) has provided an update.

Aux Electric Co., Ltd. has announced a Dividend Payment Plan for the years 2025 to 2027, ensuring that dividends will be no less than 75% of the net profit attributable to the company’s owners each year. This plan aims to enhance shareholder returns while maintaining the company’s financial strength for sustainable development, reflecting a strategic response to market demands.

More about Aux Electric Co., Ltd.

Aux Electric Co., Ltd. operates in the electrical industry, focusing on the development and distribution of electrical products and services. The company is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 5,500,219

