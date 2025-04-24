Autohome Inc. Schedules Q1 2025 Financial Results Announcement

Autohome Inc Class A ( (HK:2518) ) has issued an update.

Autohome Inc. has announced that its board of directors will meet on May 8, 2025, to approve and release the company’s unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The results will be published after trading hours in Hong Kong and before the U.S. market opens. The company will also host an earnings conference call on the same day to discuss the results and engage with stakeholders. This announcement signifies a routine financial disclosure, which could impact investor perceptions and market positioning.

Autohome Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the automotive industry. It primarily focuses on providing online services related to automobiles, which may include automotive information, marketing, and sales services.

