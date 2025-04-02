Autohome Inc. Releases 2024 ESG Report, Strengthening Sustainable Practices

AutoHome ( (ATHM) ) has shared an update.

On April 2, 2025, Autohome Inc. released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, highlighting its long-term strategy and progress in areas such as corporate governance, product responsibility, and sustainable operations. The report underscores Autohome’s commitment to fostering a sustainable automotive ecosystem and contributing to a greener future. This initiative is expected to enhance the company’s industry positioning and impact stakeholders positively by promoting environmental stewardship and social welfare.

Autohome Inc. is a leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, providing a comprehensive platform that includes occupationally, professionally, user, and AI-generated content. The company engages consumers throughout the car purchase and ownership cycle, offering services such as dealer subscription, advertising, auto financing, insurance, and used car transactions. Autohome’s platform is a preferred choice for automakers and dealers to reach a large audience, facilitating transactions and improving marketing efficiency.

