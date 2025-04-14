Auto Italia Holdings Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

An announcement from Auto Italia Holdings ( (HK:0720) ) is now available.

Auto Italia Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 16, 2025, in Hong Kong. The AGM will address several key resolutions including the re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and authorization for the board to manage the company’s share capital. These decisions are crucial for the company’s governance and operational strategies moving forward.

Auto Italia Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily involved in the automotive industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on the distribution and service of automobiles.

