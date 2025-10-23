Australis Oil & Gas Revises Quarterly Statement and Reports Operational Highlights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Australis Oil & Gas ( (AU:ATS) ) has shared an announcement.

Australis Oil & Gas Limited announced a revision in its Quarterly Activities Statement, correcting the presentational currency to US dollars. The company continues to seek partners for development in the TMS, holding significant acreage and potential drilling locations. Despite a decrease in sales volume due to well workovers, Australis achieved higher oil pricing, resulting in a slightly lower sales revenue. The company maintained positive cash flow, reduced its debt, and reported a higher Field Netback.

Australis Oil & Gas Limited is an upstream oil and gas company focused on developing its onshore assets in the United States, particularly within the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. The company aims to provide shareholder value through strategic development and holds significant reserves and resources, with a history of creating shareholder value.

