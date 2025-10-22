Australian Vanadium Secures US$10 Million Loan to Boost Project Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Australian Vanadium ( (AU:AVL) ) has provided an announcement.

Australian Vanadium Limited announced the receipt of US$10 million from a loan facility with its major shareholder, RCF Private Equity Fund I L.P., and Resource Capital Fund (Cardinal) L.P. This funding is expected to support the company’s operations and development of its vanadium projects, enhancing its position in the vanadium industry and potentially benefiting stakeholders through increased project advancement and market presence.

More about Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) is a resource company focused on vanadium, offering investors exposure to the vanadium value chain from resource extraction to steel and energy storage applications. The company is advancing the Australian Vanadium Project at Gabanintha, one of the most advanced vanadium projects globally. AVL also owns VSUN Energy, a subsidiary dedicated to developing the Australian market for vanadium flow batteries (VFBs) for long-duration energy storage, supporting AVL’s vertical integration strategy.

YTD Price Performance: -7.14%

Average Trading Volume: 9,087,050

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$112.3M

