Australian Vanadium Releases Updated Corporate Governance Statement

Australian Vanadium ( (AU:AVL) ) has shared an update.

Australian Vanadium Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which adheres to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations. The statement, approved by the Board, is available on the company’s website, ensuring transparency and compliance with ASX listing rules. This move underscores Australian Vanadium’s commitment to maintaining robust governance practices, which is crucial for its operational integrity and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AVL) stock is a Buy with a A$0.06 price target.

More about Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of vanadium resources. The company is dedicated to producing high-grade vanadium products, which are essential for steel manufacturing and energy storage solutions, positioning itself as a significant player in the vanadium market.

Average Trading Volume: 5,504,766

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$82.03M



