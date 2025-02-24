Australian Pacific Coal Sees Changes in Substantial Shareholder Interests

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Australian Pacific Coal Limited ( (AU:AQC) ) has issued an announcement.

Australian Pacific Coal Limited has announced changes in the interests of its substantial shareholders. The voting power of Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates has decreased from 10.14% to 8.88%, reflecting a shift in their control over the company’s ordinary shares. This indicates a reduction in the influence that these shareholders have on the company’s voting decisions, potentially impacting strategic directions and stakeholder interests.

More about Australian Pacific Coal Limited

YTD Price Performance: -26.00%

Average Trading Volume: 1,184,856

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$51.83M

For an in-depth examination of AQC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.