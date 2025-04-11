Australian Finance Group Updates Registry Office Address

Australian Finance Group Ltd. ( (AU:AFG) ) just unveiled an update.

Australian Finance Group Ltd. has announced a change in the address of its registry office in Sydney. Effective from April 14, 2025, the registry office of MUFG Corporate Markets (AU) Limited will relocate to Liberty Place on Castlereagh Street, while maintaining the same telephone numbers and postal address. This move is part of the company’s operational updates and does not impact stakeholders directly.

More about Australian Finance Group Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 12.93%

Average Trading Volume: 369,047

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$426.5M

For a thorough assessment of AFG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue