Australian Ethical Investment Increases Stake in Eroad Limited

An announcement from EROAD ( (ERDLF) ) is now available.

Australian Ethical Investment Limited has disclosed a change in its substantial holding in Eroad Limited, a company involved in providing technology solutions for fleet management and road user charging. The disclosure indicates a significant increase in the percentage of shares held by Australian Ethical Investment, rising from 12.90% to 15.02% due to multiple on-market transactions. This change in shareholding could impact Eroad Limited’s market dynamics and influence the company’s strategic decisions.

