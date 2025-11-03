Australian Ethical Investment Increases Stake in Eroad Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd ( (AU:AEF) ) has issued an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has increased its substantial holding in Eroad Limited, as disclosed in a recent notice. The company’s stake in Eroad Limited has risen from 12.90% to 15.02% following multiple on-market transactions, indicating a strategic move to strengthen its position in the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AEF) stock is a Hold with a A$7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Australian Ethical Investment Ltd stock, see the AU:AEF Stock Forecast page.

More about Australian Ethical Investment Ltd

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd operates in the financial industry, focusing on ethical investment products and services. The company is known for its commitment to investing in companies that align with ethical and sustainable practices.

YTD Price Performance: 32.54%

Average Trading Volume: 184,012

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$792.8M

Learn more about AEF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue