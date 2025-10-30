Australia United Mining Reports High-Grade Gold Assays at Forsayth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Australia United Mining Limited ( (AU:AYM) ).

Australia United Mining Limited announced promising results from its recent trenching and rock chip sampling at the Forsayth tenements in North Queensland. High-grade gold assays, reaching up to 25.2 g/t, were obtained from the Queenslander and Goldsmith North historical workings. These findings highlight the potential for significant gold deposits in the area, which could enhance the company’s operational prospects and industry positioning.

More about Australia United Mining Limited

Australia United Mining Limited is involved in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold deposits. The company holds several tenements in North Queensland, where numerous gold mines and mineral occurrences are located.

Current Market Cap: A$7.37M

