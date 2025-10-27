Australasian Metals Limited Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Australasian Metals Limited ( (AU:A8G) ) is now available.

Australasian Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled to take place on 28 November 2025 in Perth, Western Australia. The company is encouraging shareholders to participate by lodging proxy votes electronically and to engage with the meeting through pre-submitted questions or live interaction. This approach underscores the company’s commitment to digital communication and shareholder engagement, potentially enhancing transparency and stakeholder relations.

More about Australasian Metals Limited

Australasian Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily engages in the extraction of gold and other precious metals, catering to markets interested in these commodities.

Average Trading Volume: 78,114

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.24M

