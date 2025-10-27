Australasian Metals Limited Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Australasian Metals Limited ( (AU:A8G) ) has issued an update.

Australasian Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, at Minerva Corporate in Perth. The meeting will cover the company’s Annual Report, including financial statements and reports from directors and auditors. Key resolutions include the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Rory McGoldrick as a director, alongside the election of Ashton French to the board. These resolutions, particularly regarding board elections, could influence the company’s strategic direction and governance.

More about Australasian Metals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 78,114

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.24M

