Austral Resources Updates Pro Forma Balance Sheet Reflecting Strategic Transactions

Austral Resources Australia Limited ( (AU:AR1) ) has issued an announcement.

Austral Resources Australia Ltd has released a revised pro forma balance sheet reflecting its financial position as of June 30, 2025, with adjustments for recent transactions including a Placement, the Rocklands Acquisition, and creditor and loan amendments. Notably, the AES Offer was not completed, affecting trade payables and issued capital, while the issuance of DFIL Options as part of the CRA Acquisition impacted equity option reserves and property costs. These changes will be presented for shareholder approval, indicating a strategic financial restructuring aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure.

More about Austral Resources Australia Limited

Austral Resources Australia Ltd is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:AR1) that operates in the resources sector. The company is involved in mining and resource management, focusing on the acquisition and development of mineral properties.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$84.35M

