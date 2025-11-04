Austral Resources Reveals Top Shareholders in Latest Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Austral Resources Australia Limited ( (AU:AR1) ) is now available.

Austral Resources Australia Limited has released a report detailing the top 20 shareholders of its ordinary fully paid shares and escrowed shares. The report highlights that the top three shareholders are Thiess Group Investments Pty Ltd, Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited, and Dragon Field International Limited, collectively holding a significant portion of the company’s shares. This shareholder distribution provides insights into the company’s ownership structure, which could impact its strategic decisions and influence in the market.

More about Austral Resources Australia Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$84.35M

For detailed information about AR1 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

