Austral Resources Appoints New Director Neil Meadows

Austral Resources Australia Limited ( (AU:AR1) ) has provided an update.

Austral Resources Australia Ltd has announced the appointment of Neil Meadows as a director, effective from November 5, 2025. The notice indicates that Neil Meadows does not currently hold any relevant interests in securities or contracts associated with the company, suggesting a fresh start in his role without pre-existing financial ties to Austral Resources.

Austral Resources Australia Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$84.35M

