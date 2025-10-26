AustChina Secures Option to Acquire Eastern Victorian Goldfield Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AustChina Holdings Limited ( (AU:AUH) ) has issued an announcement.

AustChina Holdings Limited has entered into a binding Heads of Agreement with First Au Ltd for an option to acquire the Eastern Victorian Goldfield Project in East Gippsland, Victoria. This project is rich in gold, base metals, and critical minerals, with previous drilling indicating high-grade gold deposits. The acquisition, if completed, would strategically enhance AustChina’s portfolio, complementing its existing assets and potentially strengthening its position in the mineral resources sector.

More about AustChina Holdings Limited

AustChina Holdings Limited is a company involved in the mineral resources industry, focusing on projects related to gold, base metals, and critical minerals. The company has existing assets such as the Sulphide Creek Gold-Antimony Project and the Mersey VMS Base Metals and Gold Project in Tasmania, as well as the Blackall Coal Project in Queensland.

Current Market Cap: A$6.05M

Find detailed analytics on AUH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue