AustChina Holdings Expands with New Share Issuance

AustChina Holdings Limited ( (AU:AUH) ) just unveiled an update.

AustChina Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of 330 million ordinary fully paid shares. This includes 300 million shares for the acquisition of Penwortham Exploration Pty Ltd and 30 million shares as a settlement of a finder’s fee. This move is expected to impact the company’s operations by expanding its asset base and potentially enhancing its market positioning.

More about AustChina Holdings Limited

Current Market Cap: A$2.42M

