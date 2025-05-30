AustAsia Group Announces Delay in Rights Issue Circular Dispatch

Confident Investing Starts Here:

AustAsia Group Limited. ( (HK:2425) ) just unveiled an update.

AustAsia Group Limited, incorporated in Singapore, has announced a further delay in the dispatch of its circular related to a proposed rights issue. The rights issue, which offers two rights shares for every five existing shares, is now expected to have its circular dispatched by June 5, 2025, due to the need for additional time to finalize information. The revised timetable for the rights issue is contingent on the results of an upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and includes key dates for member registration and proxy submission.

More about AustAsia Group Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 101,907

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

