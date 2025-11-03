Austal Secures Strategic Shipbuilding Tasking for LCM Design

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Austal ( (AU:ASB) ) has shared an announcement.

Austal Limited has been awarded a project-specific Tasking Statement under the Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement by the Commonwealth of Australia, appointing Austal Defence Australia as the Design Authority for the Landing Craft Medium (LCM) with a value of approximately A$15 million. This tasking allows Austal Defence Australia to advance the LCM design, with expectations of further tasking for design and construction in late 2025, potentially enhancing Austal’s industry positioning and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ASB) stock is a Hold with a A$7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Austal stock, see the AU:ASB Stock Forecast page.

More about Austal

Austal is a global shipbuilder and defence prime contractor based in Australia, known for designing, constructing, and sustaining advanced commercial and defence vessels. With 37 years of experience, Austal has delivered over 350 vessels to 122 operators in 59 countries. It is Australia’s largest defence exporter and the first ASX-listed shipbuilder, with shipyards in Australia, the USA, Philippines, and Vietnam, and service centres worldwide. Austal specializes in monohull, catamaran, and trimaran platforms, building both conventional and autonomous ships in steel and aluminium.

YTD Price Performance: 119.03%

Average Trading Volume: 1,491,364

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.85B

