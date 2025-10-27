Aussie Broadband Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aussie Broadband Ltd. ( (AU:ABB) ) has provided an update.

Aussie Broadband Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Graeme Barclay acquiring 15,758 FY26 NED Rights through the Non-Executive Director Fee Sacrifice Plan. This change reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning director interests with company performance, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence positively.

More about Aussie Broadband Ltd.

Aussie Broadband Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, providing internet and broadband services primarily in Australia. The company focuses on delivering high-quality internet solutions to residential and business customers, positioning itself as a competitive player in the Australian market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,247,045

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.73B

