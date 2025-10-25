Aurum PropTech Releases Q2 FY2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aurum Proptech Limited ( (IN:AURUM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aurum PropTech Limited released the transcript of its earnings call for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The earnings call, held on October 17, 2025, discussed the company’s financial performance and strategic initiatives. This announcement provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s operational progress and future outlook, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

Aurum PropTech Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions for the real estate industry. The company is involved in developing and deploying property technology products and services aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of real estate operations.

