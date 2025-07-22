Aurrigo Announces Leadership Change in Aviation Division

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Aurrigo International PLC ( (GB:AURR) ).

Aurrigo International PLC announced the departure of Lewis Girdwood, Executive Director of Aviation Technology, effective November 10, 2025. Girdwood, who played a significant role since the company’s AIM admission in 2022, will be succeeded by CEO David Keene and Chair Andrew Cornish. This leadership change is expected to maintain the momentum in Aurrigo’s aviation division, with both Keene and Cornish bringing valuable experience to the table. The company continues to focus on enhancing its position in the transport technology sector, particularly in aviation, where it aims to build on its success and address industry challenges.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AURR) stock is a Buy with a £1.35 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aurrigo International PLC stock, see the GB:AURR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AURR is a Neutral.

Aurrigo International PLC’s overall stock score is driven by strong corporate developments and positive technical indicators. However, challenges in financial performance and valuation due to ongoing losses and cash flow issues significantly impact the score.

Aurrigo International PLC is an international designer and developer of fully integrated smart airside solutions for the aviation industry, including automated vehicles, systems, and software. The company is known for its proprietary, award-winning autonomous technology and secure management system, which supports leading airports worldwide. Aurrigo focuses on transforming baggage and cargo handling operations to improve safety, operational efficiencies, and sustainability while addressing challenges like growing passenger volumes, rising costs, and labor shortages. Headquartered in Coventry, UK, with offices in Singapore, Cincinnati, and Ottawa, the company has over 30 years of experience in designing and supplying innovative automotive solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 33,271

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

