Aurora Cannabis Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results with Significant Growth in Medical Cannabis Revenue

Aurora Cannabis ( (TSE:ACB) ) has provided an announcement.

Aurora Cannabis announced its fiscal first quarter 2026 results, highlighting a 37% increase in global medical cannabis net revenue to $64.8 million, with international revenue growing by 85%. The company achieved a 209% growth in adjusted EBITDA to $10.8 million and generated positive free cash flow of $9.2 million. Despite a decrease in consumer cannabis revenue, Aurora maintained a strong balance sheet with $186 million in cash and a debt-free cannabis business. The results underscore Aurora’s strategic focus on high-margin medical cannabis markets, particularly in Europe, and the continued expansion of its plant propagation business.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ACB is a Neutral.

Aurora Cannabis shows promising international growth and improved financial metrics, driven by a strategic focus on high-margin medical cannabis. However, challenges such as high valuation, inconsistent revenue, and cash flow issues weigh down the overall score.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is a leading global medical cannabis company based in Canada, focusing on the production and distribution of medical cannabis products. The company also operates a plant propagation business, diversifying its revenue streams beyond cannabis.

Average Trading Volume: 464,144

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$347M

