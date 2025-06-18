Aurora Cannabis Achieves Record Revenue and EBITDA in Fiscal 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Aurora Cannabis ( (TSE:ACB) ).

Aurora Cannabis reported its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, achieving a record annual global medical cannabis net revenue of $244.4 million, marking a 39% year-over-year growth. The company also delivered a record adjusted EBITDA of $49.7 million, representing a 261% increase from the previous year, and generated a positive free cash flow of $9.9 million. Aurora’s international revenue more than doubled in Q4 2025, contributing to 61% of its global medical cannabis net revenue, while plant propagation revenue increased by 32%. Despite a decline in consumer cannabis revenue, Aurora maintained strong margins and a robust balance sheet with $185.3 million in cash and a debt-free cannabis business. The company identified and corrected minor financial reporting errors from previous periods, which were deemed immaterial and did not require amendments to past financial statements.

Spark's Take on TSE:ACB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, TSE:ACB is a Neutral.

Aurora Cannabis scores a 50, reflecting a balance of significant financial difficulties and promising operational improvements. The positive earnings call and strategic corporate moves suggest potential growth, but the persistent financial challenges and high valuation limit the overall score. Continued focus on profitability and operational efficiency will be crucial.

More about Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is a leading global medical cannabis company based in Canada. The company focuses on producing and selling medical cannabis products, with a significant market presence in countries like Australia, Germany, Poland, and the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 447,684

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$457.2M

