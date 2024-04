Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Aurizon Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of 26,954 new fully paid ordinary shares on February 10, 2024. This corporate action, detailed in their April 4, 2024, announcement, indicates a change in the number of securities available, potentially impacting the company’s stock value and shareholder equity.

