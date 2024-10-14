Auris Minerals Sets Date for 2024 AGM

Auris Minerals Ltd. (AU:AUR) has released an update.

Auris Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in West Perth, Western Australia, on 12 November 2024, at 11:30 am (WST). Shareholders are encouraged to read the full Notice and Explanatory Statement for details and must submit their Proxy Forms by 10 November 2024 to participate in voting. The company advises shareholders to consult with professional advisers if they are uncertain about how to vote.

