Auris Minerals Advances Exploration with Strategic Funding Boost

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Auris Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:AUR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Auris Minerals Ltd reported its quarterly activities for the period ending September 30, 2025, highlighting significant progress in exploration and corporate developments. The company collected 34 rock chip samples from its Morck Well Project and is advancing high-quality targets within the Bryah Basin. Auris secured $3.2 million through a strategic placement to enhance its geological team and accelerate exploration efforts, focusing on securing low-cost tenure for copper, gold, and rare earths. The company also surrendered tenement E52/2438 following a forfeiture settlement, and its cash balance increased to approximately $1.2 million.

More about Auris Minerals Ltd.

Auris Minerals Ltd is a gold and base metals exploration company focused on the Bryah Basin in Western Australia. The company manages a consolidated tenement portfolio of approximately 245km², divided into three main project areas: Forrest, Doolgunna, and Morck Well. Auris is actively exploring these areas for copper, gold, and other base metals, and manages exploration activities, including those under joint venture arrangements.

Average Trading Volume: 10,340,896

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.96M

See more insights into AUR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue