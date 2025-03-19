Aurion Resources Partners with KoBold Metals for Critical Minerals Exploration

Aurion Resources ( (TSE:AU) ) has provided an update.

Aurion Resources Ltd. has entered into a definitive agreement with KoBold Metals, allowing KoBold to earn a 75% interest in a portion of Aurion’s Risti Property by investing $12 million in exploration over five years. This partnership enables Aurion to retain rights over gold and silver discoveries while leveraging KoBold’s expertise in critical minerals exploration, enhancing the potential for discoveries in the region known for its base metal prospectivity.

More about Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market. The company focuses on generating or acquiring early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities, advancing them through direct exploration or partnerships and joint ventures. Aurion’s current projects include the Risti and Launi projects, as well as joint ventures with B2Gold and Kinross in Finland.

YTD Price Performance: 7.46%

Average Trading Volume: 76,821

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$107.2M

