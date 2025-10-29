Auric Mining Ltd. Advances Gold Production and Expands Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Auric Mining Ltd. ( (AU:AWJ) ) is now available.

Auric Mining Ltd. has successfully completed its final toll milling campaign at the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, producing 29,537 ounces of gold and generating $112 million in sales. The company is advancing its Munda Gold Mine with the first gold poured in October 2025 and anticipates initial sales within the same month. Additionally, Auric has acquired the Burbanks Gold Processing Facility and the Lindsay’s Gold Project, indicating a strategic expansion of its operations. These developments are expected to enhance Auric’s market positioning and operational capacity, potentially increasing returns for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AWJ) stock is a Buy with a A$0.39 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Auric Mining Ltd. stock, see the AU:AWJ Stock Forecast page.

More about Auric Mining Ltd.

Auric Mining Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold extraction and production. The company is involved in various projects, including the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine and the Munda Gold Mine, and is expanding its operations through acquisitions such as the Burbanks Gold Processing Facility and the Lindsay’s Gold Project.

Average Trading Volume: 650,962

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$54.92M

See more data about AWJ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue