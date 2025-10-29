Aurelia Metals Reports Strong FY25 Performance and Project Advancements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Aurelia Metals ( (AU:AMI) ).

Aurelia Metals Limited has reported significant achievements in its FY25 Annual Report, including a 54% reduction in the Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate and a zero Recordable Environmental Incident Frequency Rate. The company has successfully commenced development on the Great Cobar Project and advanced the Cobar Basin Optimisation, maintaining a strong financial position with over $145 million in liquidity and no debt, which supports its production growth and operational sustainability.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AMI) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Aurelia Metals

Aurelia Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the production of metals. The company is involved in various projects, including the Great Cobar Project and the Cobar Basin Optimisation, and maintains a strong market position with a solid balance sheet and no debt.

Average Trading Volume: 6,566,139

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$389.3M

