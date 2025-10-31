Auravelle Metals Reports High-Grade Gold Results and Strategic Rebranding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sipa Resources Limited ( (AU:AUV) ) has issued an announcement.

Auravelle Metals Limited has reported significant progress in its gold exploration activities, particularly at the Nuckulla Hill Project in South Australia, where high-grade gold results were obtained from Phase 1 drilling. The company has also completed various drilling programs and heritage surveys across its projects, aiming to expand its exploration efforts. The recent name change to Auravelle Metals Limited reflects its strategic focus on gold exploration, with a cash position of $1.3 million as of September 2025.

More about Sipa Resources Limited

Auravelle Metals Limited, formerly known as Sipa Resources, operates in the mining industry with a focus on gold exploration. The company is engaged in drilling projects in South Australia and Western Australia, targeting high-grade gold deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 2,302,635

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$11.69M

