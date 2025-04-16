Aura Renewable Acquisitions PLC Reports 2024 Results and Expands Acquisition Focus

Aura Renewable Acquisitions PLC ( (GB:ARA) ) has issued an announcement.

Aura Renewable Acquisitions PLC announced its annual results for the year ending December 2024, reporting a loss before taxation of £185,000 and cash resources of £486,000. The company had suspended its trading to pursue an acquisition of Zero Carbon Capital Limited but later decided not to proceed with the acquisition. Despite economic and geopolitical uncertainties, Aura continues to explore potential acquisition targets and is considering expanding its acquisition criteria beyond the renewable energy sector to include industries with strong macro-economic fundamentals and technological disruptors.

More about Aura Renewable Acquisitions PLC

Aura Renewable Acquisitions PLC is a UK-based company focused on building shareholder value by investing in the global renewable energy supply chain. It targets businesses in sectors such as battery, wind, solar, biomass, hydropower, carbon capture, waste management, smart grids, and green hydrogen.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Learn more about ARA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue