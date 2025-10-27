Aura Investments’ TECHWISE Study: Unveiling the Impact of Technology on Child Health

Aura Investments Limited ((IL:AURA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Aura Investments Limited is conducting a study titled ‘Technology Exposure and Child Health: Wellness Impact and Social Effects (TECHWISE).’ The study aims to explore the relationship between children’s mobile device usage, including social media and online games, and their mental wellness, physical activity, and sleep. This research is significant as it seeks to understand the broader impacts of technology on child health, involving children aged 8 to 17 and their caregivers.

Intervention/Treatment: The study involves participants using the Aura app with parental controls on their mobile devices. They will complete monthly surveys and answer daily questions regarding mood, stress, sleep, and physical activity, aiming to gather comprehensive data on the effects of technology exposure.

Study Design: This is an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective. It is fully virtual and spans three months, focusing on collecting data through surveys and app usage without any specific intervention model or masking involved.

Study Timeline: The study began on October 28, 2024, with the latest update submitted on February 1, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s active recruitment phase and ongoing data collection efforts.

Market Implications: This study update could positively impact Aura Investments Limited’s stock performance by highlighting their commitment to addressing contemporary health issues related to technology. It may also influence investor sentiment favorably, given the growing concern over children’s mental health and technology use. Competitors in the health and technology sectors might also be prompted to explore similar research initiatives.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

