Aura Energy’s Tiris Uranium Project Shows Strong Potential

Aura Energy Limited (GB:AURA) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited has confirmed robust financial projections for its Tiris Uranium Project in Mauritania, with a Front End Engineering Design study projecting a post-tax net present value of US$366 million and an internal rate of return of 34%. Advanced drilling programs indicate significant resource expansion potential, enhancing the project’s 17-year mine life expectancy. Concurrently, the company has strengthened its balance sheet with A$19 million in cash, bolstered its management team, and is closely monitoring Sweden’s inquiry into lifting the uranium mining ban, which could positively impact its Häggån Project.

