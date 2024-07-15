Aura Energy Greenlit for Tiris Uranium Project

Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited has received the final permit from the Mauritanian Government for the construction and operation of the Tiris Uranium Project, marking a significant step towards a Final Investment Decision by early 2025. The company can now proceed without restrictions on uranium production volumes, with potential for expansion beyond the initial projected rate. Aura’s progress includes the appointment of a development team and support from the Mauritanian Government, which has formed an inter-ministerial committee to facilitate the project’s advancement.

